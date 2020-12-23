Billy Luke Bell

Billy Luke Bell was born Dec. 29, 1941, in Stephenville, Texas. He died at home in Stephenville on Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 78.

He grew up in Stephenville and graduated from Tarleton State University.

He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a member of Shady Oaks Baptist Church in Hurst. Billy worked as a computer programmer, and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Billy married Linda Davis in 1962 and had two children, Jim and Kelly. Billy and Linda were married for 47 years until her passing.

In 2010, Billy married JoAnne Akridge. Together they shared a love for animals and had chickens, dogs, cats and horses on their farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Luther Bell; wife, Linda Bell; son, Jim Bell; sister, Judy Patterson; brothers, Bobby Bell and Johnny Bell; and stepdaughter, Jeannie Akridge.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; daughter, Kelly Zatynski and husband, Jeff; stepdaughter, Lisa Hargan and husband Jeff and their daughters Elly, Isabel and Katie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

A visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home Chapel, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas. Interment will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville.

Published on December 23, 2020