Wayne Ford

Wayne Ford, 87, of Granbury, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in the arms of his wife, after a long battle with Parkinson’s. Wayne was born on June 22, 1933, in Lipan, Texas, to Ira “Buck” and Bettie Emilene Ford.

Wayne was a native Texan who graduated from Lipan High School in 1950. He married Melda Joyce Allen in 1952.

He learned the value of hard work and priorities from his parents. He held many odd jobs. He cowboyed, farmed, did construction work, dairy manger, etc. Wayne eventually was drafted into the Army and did basic training at Fort Bliss. He became valedictorian at the NCO academy. Wayne beat a college graduate for this position. This was a turning point in his life. He continued his education with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from Howard Payne College in 1964. He took additional administrative courses at Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene Christian University and A&M University.

The majority of his life he held three main jobs. He was a farmer, minister and educator. He served in various schools across many areas as teacher, principal, tax administration and superintendent. In addition to being the pastor of Allison Baptist church for more than 30 years, he also served as interim pastor in many other churches. He never turned down an opportunity to supply as pastor when there was a need.

Most recently, he served at First Baptist Granbury church leading Wednesday night Bible study. He served the Paluxy Baptist Association and he held every office over 31 years in that position.

He was always involved with the community and was known as a good man with wise counsel. He was often asked to serve on community boards. He retired from education at 55 and he was able to continue his love of ministry and farming for the remainder of his life.

In 2007, Wayne married his partner in ministry, Emily Stanton. They enjoyed serving the Lord together at their church and by serving together at different nursing homes. They enjoyed riding in the golf cart and just being together. They enjoyed gardening and working with the cows together on their farm in Lipan. Wayne never lost his love of studying the Bible and held the word of God in his heart.

Visitation is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Granbury; funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with interment at Allison Cemetery, Lipan Texas.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Bettie Ford; grandson, Wayne Lee Pope; and sister, Mildred Thormann.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Ford; children, Donna Bailey, Kelly Marsh and Russ Ford; stepchildren, James Gudat, Julie Seaman and Jana Cleveland; and 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in memory of Wayne Ford or the Texas Baptist Men for their work in ministry.

Published on December 22, 2020