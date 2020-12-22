Bryan Kenneth Bray

Oct. 10, 1941 – Dec. 17, 2020

Bryan Kenneth Bray, 79, of Stephenville, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, in Stephenville.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Kory Koch officiating.

Bryan was born in Clayton, New Mexico, on Oct. 10, 1941, to Otis K. and Dorothy Stevenson Bray.

He married Judith Echols on Oct. 21, 1961, in Amarillo, Texas.

Bryan worked as a cattle buyer for and retired from Tyson Fresh Foods in November 2006. Bryan was a lifelong leader and supporter of 4-H, FFA and High School rodeo. He received the Texas 4-H Distinguished Leader Award in 1980 from Texas A&M Extension Service.

When he retired, he couldn’t get to Stephenville soon enough to be close to his son’s family, particularly the grandchildren. He attended all their activities in school, rodeo and sports and was their biggest supporter. Bryan was a member of Oakdale United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis K. and Dorothy Stevenson Bray.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Judy of the home; sons, Ken and wife Billie Bray of Stephenville, Kirk and wife Becky Bray of Stephenville, and Craig and wife Barbara Bray of Stephenville; five grandsons, Cade, Ky, Paden, Brazes and Wyatt; and one granddaughter, Presli. He is also survived by one brother, Gary and wife Dorma Bray of Dumas; sisters, Geneva Cockrell of Decatur and Eileen and husband Johnny Bearden of Dublin; along with six nephews and three nieces.

Bryan had three sons and two grandchildren who competed for the Tarleton rodeo team. Throughout his life, he had a true fondness for the university and its rodeo program. The Bray family suggests expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Tarleton State University at Box T – 0260, Stephenville, TX 76401 In Memory of Bryan Bray.

Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.

Published on December 22, 2020