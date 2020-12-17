Calvin Stoner

Oct. 15, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2020

Calvin Lill Stoner was born Oct. 15, 1929, at home in Gordon, Texas, to Wallace C. and Cynthia Myrtle Tilghman Stoner.

Very unexpectedly, Calvin rejoined many friends and family as he met his Lord and Savior on Dec. 12, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Ann Bates Stoner of Gordon; his mom, Louise Stoner of Gordon; five daughters, Cindy Clifton and husband Kenneth of Gordon, Denise Harbour and husband J.R. of Gatesville, Karen Clifton and husband John of Ranger, Gail Hobbs and husband Wes of Gatesville and Angela Gober and husband Barry of Pflugerville; two brothers, Don Stoner of Gordon and Mike Stoner and wife Ann of Weatherford; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Stoner of Amarillo; 10 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all around the country and his special friend, Janice Cobb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Wanda Boyd Stoner; his sister, Syble Haney; two brothers, Herman and Herbert; and grandson, Kevin Clifton.

Services were held at the first UMC in Gordon on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Graveside services followed.

Services were streamed on the Gordon Methodist Church website and Facebook page.

Published on December 17, 2020