Harlan Dale McKinney

Jan. 12, 1955 – Dec. 14, 2020

Harlan Dale McKinney, 65, of Stephenville passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Waco.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Oak Dale Cemetery in Erath County with Bro. Ed Dittfurth officiating.

Dale was born on Jan. 12, 1955, in Stephenville to Travis and Mildred Willis McKinney.

He married Marla Gwynn Craven on Nov. 25, 1977, in Stephenville.

Dale resided in Stephenville all of his life, graduating from Stephenville High School.

God fulfilled all of Dale’s dreams. He dreamed of being an auctioneer and a cattle salesman, both of which he achieved. He wrote tickets and auctioneered at several sale barns, and owned the Dublin Livestock Auction in Dublin from 1996 to 2010.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Marla McKinney of Stephenville; son, Brandon McKinney and wife Cathy of Stephenville; daughter, Kayla McKinney Bloch and husband Dustin of Dallas; grandson, Bryce McKinney Bloch of Dallas; four step-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie McKinney and wife Brenda of Stephenville; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by infant twin boys on May 2, 1978; and his parents, Mildred and Travis McKinney.

Memorials may be made to the West Texas Rehab, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, Texas 79605.

Published on December 16, 2020