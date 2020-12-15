Pauline Brazell Oakes

Nov. 6, 1930 — Dec. 12, 2020

Pauline Brazell Oakes, 90, of Stephenville, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Stephenville.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Glenn Cemetery in Bluff Dale with Gary Williams officiating. Visitation with the Oakes family will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

Pauline was born in Tolar, Texas, to Alvin Brazell and Margaret Dumas Brazell on Nov. 6, 1930. She grew up in Tolar and attended Tolar schools.

On Nov. 29, 1947, she married the love of her life, Duane Oakes, in Tolar. They made their first home in Spearman, Texas. In 1950, they moved back to Tolar with two babies born 14 months apart. They lived in Tolar for a short time and then moved to Bluff Dale, where they remained for the rest of their life together.

Pauline started her career outside the home in 1961 as a beautician. She worked in the first Beauty Shop in Bluff Dale. In 1965, she started working part time as a postal clerk at the Bluff Dale Post Office and then in 1975 she was commissioned as the Post Master of the Bluff Dale Post Office, where she worked until her retirement in 1990.

After her husband died in 1994, Pauline moved to Stephenville to be near her two children. She then spent a number of years as a volunteer with the Hospital Auxiliary.

Pauline is survived by her two children, Coy Oakes and wife Vicki of Stephenville and Diane Smith and husband Tim also of Stephenville; five grandchildren, Michael Norris and wife Holly of Kyle, Texas, Keri Behrends and husband Brian of Pekin, Illinois, Bryan Oakes and wife Becca of Kempner, Texas, Jennifer Hill and husband Jimmy of Mineral Wells, Texas, and Vanessa Mason and husband Wes of Fort Worth; and seven great-grandchildren, Ethan Oakes of San Angelo, Texas, Parker Huse, Zach Behrends and Matt Behrends of Pekin, Illinois, and Blythe Mason, Truett Mason and Magnolia Mason of Fort Worth, Texas.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Oakes in 1994; her three sisters, Beatrice, Betty, and Donna; and her brother, Alvin.

Online condolences may be made at www.stephenvillefh.com.

Published on December 15, 2020