Frank Burke

Feb.9, 1932 – Dec. 12, 2020

Services for Frank Burke, 88, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Erath Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Rev. Mike Hannah officiating with full military honors.

Frank was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 9, 1932, to Francis Paul and Katherine (Krause) Burke.

He married Melissa Baskett on June 3, 1982, in Stephenville, Texas.

Frank and his wife attended First Baptist Church of Stephenville. He was a member of several clubs and organizations including DAV, VFW, Marine Corps Combat Correspondent Association, Marine Corps Recruiter Association, and he was on the board of directors for the Stephenville airport for 17 years.

Frank proudly served in the USMC, during the Korean Conflict, two tours of duty during Vietnam and then retired as a recruiter in Phoenix, Arizona, after 24 years of service.

Frank is survived by his wife of 38 years, Melissa Burke; his son, George Burke, and wife, Robin, of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Matthew Burke, and wife, Jessica, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sean Burke, of Phoenix, Arizona; great-grandchild, Arabella Burke and Grant Burke; God-daughter, Rebecca Brenner, of Weatherford, Texas; sister, Diane Burke Fessler, and husband, Robert, of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law, Billy Baskett, and wife, Sherry of Stephenville, Texas; and several nieces and nephews, including David Baskett and Bill Fessler.

Memorials may be made to:

Marine Corps Correspondence Association

C/O Staff Sgt. Frank K. Burke retired

USMCCCA 385 SW 254th

St. Newberry, FL 32669

htttp://www.usmccca.org

Marine Corps Association and Foundation

C/O Staff Sgt. Frank K. Burke retired

MCA-Marines.org

Published on December 15, 2020