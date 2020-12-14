Virginia Elizabeth Schoenhals

Virginia Elizabeth Schoenhals, 81, of Perryton died Dec. 12, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. John Congregational Church, 15909 County Road I, Follett, Texas, with Rev. Dwain Read officiating.

Liz was born March 10, 1939, in Vera, Texas, to Fred and Nina Bell Brown of Seymour, Texas. She attended and graduated from Vera High School as Salutatorian in 1957.

After high school, she married Donald B. Hooten and had two daughters, LaDonna Morgan and Becky Thomas. During that time, she sewed for the public, was a babysitter, was a kindergarten teacher for First Baptist Church and a teacher for the Satellite School both of Perryton. She then became an accounting clerk for First National Bank of Perryton. She worked there for 20 years, received a Golden Award and retired in 1995.

Elizabeth loved to sew and paint. She was quite a seamstress and was named Senior Division winner of the Knox County 4-H dress review at only 15 years of age. She went on to make her children’s and grandchildren’s clothing and even taught her daughters and granddaughters how to sew. She was named the Perry Memorial Library Artist of the Month in November 1982. Many of her paintings are displayed in her families’ homes.

Elizabeth was very active in her church and Sunday School and loved working with children. She attended First Baptist Church of Perryton for several years.

On April 8, 1985, Elizabeth married Elmer Schoenhals in Perryton, Texas. They resided on the Schoenhals farm, where she enjoyed cooking, helping with church functions and teaching children’s Sunday School and VBS at St. John Congregational Church in Follett. Liz also assisted Elmer with the Prison Ministry at the Ochiltree County Jail for the Gideons International.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nina Bell Brown; and brother, Don Brown.

Survivors include husband, Elmer Schoenhals of Perryton; daughters, LaDonna Morgan and husband, Mike Morgan of Panhandle, and Becky Thomas and husband Darrell Thomas of Stephenville; brother, Floyd Brown and wife Treva of Seymour; granddaughters, Tori, Sasha, Kara, Raeann and Laura; great-grandchildren, Braden, Landon, Alexia, Owen and Jay; and a slew of cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Gideons International in honor of Elizabeth Schoenhals at www.gideons.org/memorial.

To send flowers, visit www.expressionsperryton.com

Published on December 14, 2020