Donald Grant Benstine

Donald Grant Benstine, 78, of Par Village, Comanche, went home to meet his Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. He was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Tacoma, Washington, to Donald and Shirley Sather Benstine.

Donald married his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Treva Mae Tucker, on Dec. 7, 1968 in Mineral Wells, Texas.

He attended the College of Marin in California and obtained his associate's degree. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1968 and proudly served his country until 1974. While in the service at Fort Walters in Mineral Wells, he met Treva and they began their life journey together.

Donald was an entrepreneur his entire life. He owned businesses in many different industries including restaurants, real estate, communications, and computer technology. His most recent business venture was a computer repair company (Apollo) he owned and operated in Stephenville.

Donald and Treva moved to Par Village, Comanche in 2007, and joined First Baptist Church of De Leon. He loved attending his Monday Night Bible Study Men’s Group and thoroughly enjoyed the many friendships that group blessed him with.

Donald lived life to the fullest. He was always busy with one task or another, but he enjoyed many hobbies as well. He loved golfing, gardening, landscaping, and joining with friends to play games of all kinds.

Donald’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a wonderful husband, a loving father, an attentive grandfather; a loyal brother; and a true friend to so many. He will be immeasurably missed by all who knew and loved him.

Donald is survived by his wife, Treva Tucker Benstine; sons, Mike Benstine, Gordon Benstine (Tami), and James Benstine; grandchildren, Megan Benstine Ferrington (Lee), Jessica Benstine, and Omri Kladar-Benstine; brother-in-law, Johnny Tucker (Teresa); sister-in-law, Jess Tucker; son-by-heart, Gerald Burgasser; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald H. and Shirley Benstine; brother, Wesley Benstine; and brother-in-law, James Tucker.

Graveside funeral services celebrating Donald’s were held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Comanche, with Brother William Dawkins officiating. Honorary pallbearers included Donald’s good friends in his Monday Night Bible Study Group.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to De Leon First Baptist Church in memory of Donald.

Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.

Published on December 11, 2020