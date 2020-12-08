Judith Lynn Cavitt Scott

Judith Lynn Cavitt Scott was born in Erath County, Texas, on Jan. 2, 1945, to Doyle and Juanita Cavitt. She was eagerly welcomed by two sisters, Audrey and Linda and soon after became big sister to Pam.

Judy was a successful student with school coming easy to her and graduating as Valedictorian of Huckaby High School. After high school, Judy attended Tarleton State pursuing an education degree.

While there, she met the love of her life, Walter Leon Scott III (Dubber) and after two weeks and three dates, she was wearing an engagement ring and they married on Oct. 2, 1965.

Two years later, Judy and Dubber grew their family with the birth of their daughter Lisa Michelle Scott (McCool) and son Walter Leon Scott IV (Lee) arriving in 1969.

Judy was an active member of the Graham community as a business owner with her family and spent 20 years as the Young County Extension Office and 4-H Secretary investing back into the youth.

Judy loved spending time outside, reading, sewing, gardening, crafting, and making life beautiful for the people around her. The pride and joy for life came in the form of her three grandchildren Pecos, Brady and Larissa and she always inspired them to use their imagination to its fullest. Grandma enabled and encouraged their creativity early on with art supplies, handmade costumes and standing ovations. She could always be seen an hour early on the front row at football games track meets dance recitals and concerts as they grew up.

Judy was artistic, enthusiastic, kind and sweet spirited. She was an active member of the Eastside Church of Christ and spent many years along with Dubber decorating the church podium and lobby. They had worked side by side in the floristry business in the early years of marriage and used those God-given gifts and talents to amplify the beauty of worship with inspiring and lovely arrangements.

Judy left for her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, and is survived by her affectionate husband Dubber Scott; her children, Lisa McCool and husband Larry of Graham, and Lee Scott and wife Stella of Austin; grandchildren, Pecos McCool and Holly Bock of Graham, Brady Scott McCool and wife Maddie of Midlothian, Larissa Allen and husband Hubbell of Graham; five of the most beautiful and amazing little people she ever knew, her great-grandchildren, Walker Ray McCool, Lily Marie McCool, Emery Jo Allen and Cayden and Emmalyn Bock; her siblings, Audrey Musgrove and brother-in-law John Musgrove, Linda Stockstill, Pam Whitefield, Jo Beth Gipson and brother-in-law Bruce Gipson; and very special friends that were as close a family, Terry and Lil Logan.

Judy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Doyle and Juanita Cavitt; her adoring in-laws, Dub and Jo Scott; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Scott, Cotton Stockstill and Charles Whitefield.

The Scott and McCool families would especially like to thank those caregivers and medical teams that have loved and adored Judy as family in recent years: Young County Home Health, Beyond Faith Hospice, Graham Oaks Care Center and Rehab, Elmcroft Senior Living, Graham Medical Associates and Dr. Mataska and team. Special appreciation is deserving to the fellowship of Eastside Church of Christ and the Graham Senior Citizens Center.

Memorial tributes may be shared with Young County 4-H Scholarship Fund, Young County Humane Society or Eastside Church of Christ ministries.

Published on December 08, 2020