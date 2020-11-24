Joni Ray Stubbs

Nov. 19, 1977-Nov. 17, 2020

Joni Ray Stubbs, 42, of Keller, passed away peacefully at the hospital on Nov. 17, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth. A private funeral for the family will be on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, with Paul Shelton officiating.

Joni was born on Nov. 19, 1977, in Stephenville, Texas, to Eugene and Larinda Ray. She grew up in Stephenville and was a 1996 graduate of Stephenville High School.

Joni attended University of Texas at Arlington and Tarleton State University. In 2001, Joni graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Tarleton State University.

Joni married John Dustin Stubbs on Oct. 26, 2002, in Hurst, Texas. Dustin and Joni have one son, Kaden, age 11.

Joni is survived by many relatives who love her dearly, which include: her husband, Dustin Stubbs; son, Kaden Stubbs; parents, Eugene and Larinda Ray; sister and husband, Lagenea Dowell and husband, Bill Dowell; nephews, Brady Dowell and wife, Kayla Dowell, and great-nephew, Waylon Dowell; Levi Dowell and wife, Haylee Dowell, and great-nephew, Kolt Dowell; niece, Lynzi Dowell; aunt, Glynda Phillips; in-laws, Chap and Connie Stubbs; brother-in-law, Brad Stubbs and wife, Crystal; uncle, Ricky Mills and wife, Michele Mills; uncle, Craig Mills and wife Lavonne; uncle, Benny Phillips; uncle, Fred Ray and wife, Christy Ray; and uncle, Billy Ray.

She is also survived by a host of other cousins, aunts and uncles who will miss her dearly.

Joni was preceded in death by her beloved great-uncle Curtis Anglin; great-aunt Gracie Anglin; grandparents, Chester and Eloise Ray, and Tyence Mills and Christine Mills; and uncle, Mack Phillips.

Because Joni was an avid dog lover, in lieu of flowers, the family would be honored for your donation made in her memory to a dog rescue and support center, such as www.apollosupportandrescue.org, the organization where she had rescued some of her beloved pups, including Loki. Along with Apollo support and rescue center, she also supported www.aspca.org/donate and all local animal shelters. She was passionate about rescue dogs, especially pit bulls, and would feel grateful for a memorial tribute in her honor.

Published on November 24, 2020