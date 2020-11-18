(Jimmy) James N. Pool Jr.

Nov. 2, 1956 - Nov. 16, 2020

(Jimmy) James N. Pool Jr. saw the face of God on Nov. 16, 2020, at age 64.

The family will host a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Stephenville Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 1731 S. US Highway 281, Stephenville, Texas.

Jimmy was born to James and Christine Pool on Nov. 2, 1956, in Monahans, Texas. He was raised in Odessa, Texas.

He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at 7 years of age. His formidable years were spent raising and showing Quarter Horses and involvements in his many 4-H and FFA projects. Jimmy served on the 1975 State 4-H Council.

Jimmy graduated from Texas A&M University, Class of 79, with a bachelor's degree in animal science. While at A&M, he was a member of the Texas A&M World Champion Horse Judging Team. He spent his summers teaching horsemanship clinics to youth across the state, with the A&M Horsemanship Program. Other collegiate involvements included Texas A&M Saddle and Sirloin and Block and Bridle.

He married Jamie Hemphill on Dec. 29, 1979, in Coleman, Texas. They began their life together in Stephenville.

Their first son, (Trey) James N. Pool III, was born in 1982. Charles Taylor Pool made his entrance five years later, in 1987. Jimmy and Jamie's life centered around raising their two sons.

As a family, they traveled many miles down the road to horse shows, 4-H and FFA events and sporting events. Both Trey and Taylor, credit their Dad for equipping them with their knowledge of horses and equipment, but most importantly, he set the example of what a Christian dad should be.

In adulthood, he was honored to serve on the Erath County Horse Committee as an adult 4-H leader, manager of the 4-H Horse Club, Erath County 4-H Horse Judging Coach and on the Safety Team of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He spent countless hours, teaching horsemanship to Erath County youth.

In addition to his sons and daughter-in-law Luci, his pride and joy in life, were his two precious granddaughters, Lani and Laci Pool. They both introduced him to the world of little girls, a concept he was not familiar with.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jamie Pool; his mother, Christine Pool; sons, Trey and wife Luci Pool of Weatherford, and Taylor Pool of Stephenville; granddaughters, Lani and Laci Pool; and Taylor's girlfriend, Nici Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Pool.

Pallbearers are; Ricky Caudle, Sherman Edwards, David Farkas, Charlie Hemphill, Steve Keck, Jerry Menzdorf, and Bill Tidmore.

Published on November 18, 2020