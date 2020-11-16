Robert Benjamin Sohm

Jan. 28, 1943-Oct. 17, 2020

Robert Benjamin Sohm, 77, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, in Fort Worth.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Ken May officiating. Interment will follow at the East Memorial Cemetery in Stephenville.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Robert Sohm was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Meridian, Texas, to Benjamin and Hilma Sohm and was raised in Hamilton and Brownfield.

He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the military in 2000.

Robert married Irene Janice Brown on Aug. 20, 1964, in Lamesa, Texas, and together they raised two sons. He was affiliated with the Methodist and Lutheran faiths and had resided in Erath County since 2003 after previously living in Grand Prairie.

Robert is survived by his wife, Irene Sohm of Stephenville; sons, Christopher Sohm of Stephenville, and Carl Sohm and wife Roberta of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Noah Sohm, Robert Sohm, Steven Aragon, Jessica Aragon and Daniella Aragon; great-grandchildren, Landon and Luke Yara; and his brother Carl Elmo Sohm and wife Virginia of Columbia, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published on November 16, 2020