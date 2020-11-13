Danny Eugene Cantrell

May 29, 1950-Nov. 10, 2020

Danny Eugene Cantrell, 70, of Rio Vista, formerly of Morgan Mill, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Worth.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Cowboy Church of Erath County with Werth Mayes officiating. Burial will follow at Morgan Mill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Cowboy Church of Erath County.

Services are under direction of Stephenville Funeral Home.

Danny was born on May 29, 1950, in Stephenville to Odell and Maxine Baker Cantrell. He attended public school in Lingleville, graduating in the class of 1968 from Lingleville High School.

Danny spent several years working for Sante Fe Railroad as a brakeman, and then owned and operated Burleson Instant Printing Company.

In 2009, Danny was inducted to the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association Hall of Fame. Danny was a member of the Chisholm Trail Church of Rio Vista. He lived in Morgan Mill for 35 years until he moved to Rio Vista in 1985. Danny was an avid fisherman.

Danny is survived by his two sisters, Barbara and husband Jerry Taylor of Stephenville, and Patsy and husband Keith Raybuck of Fort Worth; niece, Kristi and husband Shone Evans of Stephenville; nephews, Craig and wife Phyllis Taylor of Tolar, Jake and wife Courtney Seymour of Lipan, Kyle and wife Chevon Taylor of Tolar, and Ronie and wife Jessica Seymour of Tyler; 13 great-nieces and nephews, and eight great-great-nieces and nephews; and his fishing buddy, Cindy Allen and husband Paul of Rio Vista.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his rodeo partner, Patsy Terry; and a niece, Amanda Seymour.

The Cantrell family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Meals on Wheels North Central Texas, 106 E. Kilpatrick St., Cleburne, Texas, 76031.

Online condolences may be made at www.stephenvillefh.com.

Published on November 13, 2020