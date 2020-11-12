Myra Jean Hitchcock Stone

Oct. 10, 1924 - Nov. 10, 2020

Myra Jean Hitchcock Stone, 96, of Stephenville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Stephenville.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Erath Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Stephenville with Weldon Branham officiating.

Services are under direction of Stephenville Funeral Home.

Myra was born on Oct. 10, 1924, in Knox City, Texas, to William Pressley and Iva Rebecca Blair Hitchcock.

She married Nolan Dean Stone on April 25, 1943, in Stephenville. Nolan preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1979.

Myra was a homemaker, and lived most of her life in Stephenville.

Survivors include her sons, Aris Dean and wife Tasmen Stone of Huntsville, Alabama, and Kerwin Brent Stone of Beaumont, Texas; sister, Joan McInroe of Mineral Wells; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Nolan, Myra was preceded in death by a sister, Pansy Justis.

Published on November 12, 2020