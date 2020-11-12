Ivan "Wayne" Rutledge

Ivan "Wayne" Rutledge, born March 26, 1935, passed from this world into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Nov. 11, 2020.

He was born in Clayton, New Mexico, to Carson Wayne Rutledge and Neva Mae (Simpson) Rutledge.

Wayne proudly served during the Korean War in the United States Navy. He loved horses and enjoyed rodeoing all over New Mexico, Montana, and Texas. He was a road builder and ran heavy equipment. He also was a builder and home remodeler, which led him to Houston area where he met and married his wife and then moved to Erath County and has remained in the area for over 40 years.

He attended Community Baptist Church.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ed Rutledge and Dean Rutledge.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Jones Rutledge; brother, Dave Rutledge and wife Janette from Billings, Montana; son, Rodney Wayne Rutledge and wife Kandi of Stephenville, Texas, and Randy Rutledge and wife Lisa of Bennet, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Kristin Collier and husband Nathan, Megan Marie Steffer and husband Jason, David Wayne Rutledge, Austin Rutledge, Marisa Campbell, Dylan Rutledge and Sofia Rutledge; and four great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Any memorials can be given to St. Jude Hospital or Samaritan's Purse.

The visitation will be held at Harrell Funeral Home on Monday from 6-8 p.m.

Published on November 13, 2020