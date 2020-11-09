Glen Austin Morgan

Jan. 15, 1960 - Nov. 4, 2020

Glen Austin Morgan, 60, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 in Dublin, Texas. Glen was born on Jan. 15, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, to Virgil Eugene Morgan and Carlynn Frances (Nance) Morgan.

He worked at Rayloc from 1984 to 2005 and FMC from 2005 to 2020.

Glen married Cheryl (Rouse) Morgan on March 1, 2003. He was a loving and caring husband, dad, and Papa. Glen Loved God, Country, and his family. He never met a single stranger.

Glen is survived by his wife Cheryl Morgan of Dublin, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Barbie and Ervin Oden of Dublin, Texas, daughter and son-in-law Shanda and Adam Dudley of Stephenville, Texas, and daughter Shelby Morgan and her boyfriend Hudson Turley of Carrolton, Texas; his daughters, Amber Rouse of DeLeon, Texas, and Leslie Clements of Dublin, Texas; his son, Matt Clements of Dublin, Texas; his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Bryson, Grady, J.J., Austin, Elena, Braydon, Kaylee, Jayc, Connor, Little Skylar, Ceaser, Brooklyn, Anthony, Big Skylar, Estevan, Dustin, Rowen, and Jaxson; his sister, Jan Arnold of Stephenville, Texas, his sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and Jody Clark of Florida; his mother-in-law, Toby Rouse; his dog and best friend Lacy; and numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Robert Rouse; and his granddaughter, Mia.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Huckabay Baptist Church.

Published on November 10, 2020