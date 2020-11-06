Charles ‘Snuffy’ Wayne Little

Jan. 15, 1942-Oct. 30, 2020

Charles "Snuffy" Wayne Little, 78, of Stephenville, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Arlington.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Williams officiating. Visitation with the Little family will begin at 10 a.m., one hour prior to services.

Snuffy was born on Jan.15, 1942, in Benavides, Texas, to J.T. and Ruby Brown Little. He attended public school in Stephenville, and was an iron worker by trade for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Charlsa Little; brothers, James Little and J M ‘Babe’ Little; sister, Vicki Oakes; and his two most special people in his life, Bentley and Bella Little.

Snuffy was special to many because of his huge kind heart, and was loved by many.

“Rest in peace, you will be missed dearly.”

Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.

Published on November 06, 2020