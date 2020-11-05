Jason Allen Kelley

Jason Allen Kelley of Rockdale, Texas, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 38.

He was born Sept. 24, 1980, in Norwalk, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Kelley; his grandparents, Neal and Gloria Bauer, and grandmother, Nadine Joyce Kelley.

He is survived by his wife, Eve Cain; his two step-sons, Levi Adamek and Seth Cain; mother, Karen Bauer; father- and mother-in-law, Zack and Pam Colestock; sister, Danielle Zycha; brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Amy Lotz; nephew, Blaine Lotz; niece, Arianna Zycha; grandfather, J.W. and Cheri Kelley; as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Services were held Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, in Taylor, Texas.

Published on November 06, 2020