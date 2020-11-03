Harvey Chapman

Aug. 28, 1931 – Nov. 1, 2020

Services for Harvey Chapman, 89, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Lacy Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Aaron Matthews and Rev. James Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Morgan Mill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Lacy Funeral Home.

Harvey was born in Morgan Mill, Texas, on Aug. 28, 1931, to Carl and Elsie (Reagan) Chapman.

He married Robbie (Wright) Chapman on July 3, 1949, in Stephenville, Texas. She preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2017.

Harvey is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Ann (Matthews) Trussell, and husband Charles of Denton, Texas, and son, Harvey Neal Chapman of Stephenville, Texas; grandchildren, Aaron Matthews and James Matthews; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Matthews, Lee Matthews, Hannah Matthews, Stormi Matthews, LeAnne Matthews, and Ethan Chapman Matthews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie (Wright) Chapman; and granddaughter, Nicole Chapman. .

Published on November 03, 2020