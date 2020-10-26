Ronnie Holloway Gable

Ronnie Holloway Gable, 78, of Killeen and formerly of Stephenville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Erath Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Erath County. Arrangements were by Stephenville Funeral Home.

Ronnie was born on Aug. 4, 1942, in Jefferson County, Texas, to Ray and Cora Moore Gable.

He married Marguerite Wright on Feb. 28, 1964, in Beaumont and she preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 2004. They had one child, Christopher Wright Gable who was born May 26, 1968.

He worked for over 37 years in the water/wastewater treatment industry and served as a Water Conservation Specialist for the State of Texas.

On April 25, 2009, he married Rose Ann Moreno in Granbury. They traveled and worked as park host for several Corps of Engineers parks. They lived in Crystal Beach, Texas, for several years, which was Ron's favorite place.

Ron served his community as a member and chief of the Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department and as assistant chief of the Erath County Fire Rescue. He also served as a volunteer at Harris Methodist Erath County Hospital and was an active member of First Methodist Church Stephenville.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Ann Gable of Comanche; son, Christopher Gable and wife Lynnette of Bryan; step-children, Amanda Carmack of Flynt, and Wesley Ryan Gilliam of Abilene; grandchildren, Amanda Williams, Larry Franciscus and wife Cherisa, Meagan Lingle and husband Dustin, Cole Dunn, Nicholas Dunn, Ryan Dunn, and Jaidyn Gilliam; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Cora Gable; wife, Marguerite Gable; brother, Billie Ray Gable; and sister, Wanda Ray Caywood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation,12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607.