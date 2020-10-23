Ofelia Pate

Ofelia Pate, 88, of Bluff Dale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Ofelia was born in Amarillo, Texas, to Refugio and Sofia Asencio.

She married Marlin Pate in Clovis, N.M., and together they raised six children.

Ofelia was a waitress at Pulido’s in Stephenville for more than 27 years. She has resided in Erath County since 1974 and was a Catholic.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Marlin Pate of Bluff Dale; children, Larry Blissett and wife Mary, Rodney Pate and wife Leann, Tony Pate and Rosalie, Loree DuBose and husband Mark, Henry Pate and wife Suzanne, and Daniel Pate and husband Scott Brewer; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sister, Hortencia Ingle; and brother, Henry Asencio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Refugio and Sofia Asencio; and brothers, Raymond and Salvadore Asencio.

Memorials may be made to the Tree House Afterschool Program, 422 W. Washington, Stephenville, Texas 76401; or the Interim Hospice of Granbury 1314 Paluxy Road, Granbury, Texas 76048.