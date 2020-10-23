Marjorie Lorene Tevebaugh

July 3, 1932 ~ Oct. 4, 2020

Marjorie Lorene Spencer Tevebaugh, 88, of Stephenville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas, with Kory Koch officiating.

Marjorie was born on July 3, 1932, in Gilmer, Texas, to Alvin Spencer and Rayner Lucille Moon Spencer. She lived most of her life in Gilmer, graduating from Gilmer High School class of 1949, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Marjorie was also the Duchess from Kilgore College to the Gilmer Yamboree in 1949.

She moved to Stephenville in 1998 to be near her daughter and attended Oakdale United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Joyce Elaine Tevebaugh of Stephenville; brother, Gordon Eugene Spencer; daughter of her husband, Mary Lou Tevebaugh; daughter given up for adoption, Jolie Underwood Brazeel Parish; nieces, Jolene Spencer, Lisa Ann Spencer Cook; nephew, Stephen Timothy Spencer; cousins, Bettye Ezell Renner Wheeler, Marianne Spencer Brown; and six nieces and one nephew, children of Ernest and Marilyn Bralley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Spencer and Rayner L. Moon Spencer; brother, James Richard Spencer; and a sister Marilyn Spencer Bralley.

