Kenneth Dwight Gaines

Nov. 25, 1933 - Oct. 21, 2020

Kenneth Dwight Gaines, 86, of Stephenville went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Rusty Rose officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

Kenneth was born on Nov. 25, 1933, in Santo to Dwight and Christeen Byrd Gaines.

He served in the U.S. Army during Korea in the 8th infantry as a truck driver.

Kenneth was a life long resident of Stephenville, and for more than 55 years was a barber owning and operating City Barber Shop.

Survivors include sons, Ronnie and wife Terri Gaines of Lockhart, and Gary and wife Wanda Gaines of Stephenville; grandson, David and wife Skyler Gaines of Stephenville; granddaughter, Amber Gaines; great-grandchildren, Emily Gaines and Brynnleigh Gaines both of Stephenville; sister, Margaret Eads of Alabama; sister-in-law, Jean Gaines; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a brother, J.A. Gaines, and a brother-in-law, Sam Eads.

The Gaines family is asking that those who attend the visitation and funeral services, Please Wear MASKS.

