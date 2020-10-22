Terrell Dickerson

Terrell was born in Stephenville on 12/25/1947 to the late Ernest and Bonnie Biggs Dickerson. He married Valarie Woodard on 11/01/1981 in Dallas, Texas.

He graduated from Stephenville High School in 1966. While there, he was a proud three-year letterman for the Stephenville Yellowjacket football team. He often enjoyed telling stories about his high school football days, especially the time they beat state-ranked Brownwood in 1963. He was very involved with FFA and was Stephenville FFA president 1964-65.

In 1970, Terrell joined the Army National Guard. He served in the Bravo Bandits, 72nd infantry brigade, 49th armored division. He was proud of his artillery unit and shooting the 155 mm howitzer. He exited the Army National Guard in 1987 at the rank of Master Sgt.

In 1971, he became a police officer for the Dallas Police Department. He patrolled the southeast portion of Dallas, also known as Pleasant Grove. He would later move to vice, motors, mounted patrol, and crime scene. Each stop in the police department brought him new adventures and friends. Being a Dallas police officer brought an immense sense of pride to Terrell. He retired from Dallas Police Department in 1996.

Upon retiring, he joined the Erath County Sheriff’s Office. He served with ECSO from 1997 to 2012 before retiring as a Captain. Terrell was a 50-plus year Master Mason and member of the Stephenville Masonic Lodge, past Master Mason just as his father before him. He dedicated many hours toward the lodge and helping others with their craft.

Terrell was a proud father to sons Michael and Cole and daughters Amy and Bonnie. He particularly enjoyed attending/watching the kids’ sporting and school events in particular Cole’s high school and college basketball games. He could be seen pacing the gym and yelling at referees. He loved watching Amy and Bonnie grow into successful women. He especially loved his grandkids. Spending time with Eli, Ashton and Avery in Tennessee around the fire was one of his favorite events. Watching grandkids Case play soccer and Layne dance and sing always brought a smile to his face. Although he wouldn’t admit it, he also loved Ladybird, the family’s black lab whom he would often pet when he thought no one was looking.

Terrell was an avid hunter and OK fisherman. He truly loved the outdoors and he especially loved his hunting trips every fall to Colorado with his brother David and hunting brother Steve. When it was fishing season, he drove his son Cole and fishing sons Tye and Matt to every fishing hole in Erath and Leon County. While fishing, life lessons were taught, stories were shared, wisdom was imparted, and memories made. He schooled us on what good music really was with the likes of Ernest Tubb, George Strait and George Jones just to name a few.

He was a voracious reader who was always looking for the next good book. He never backed down and was a steady hand in a gunfight, just ask his fellow DPD brethren. He had a tremendous tough streak, which was evident when he beat pancreatic cancer.

In the later years of his life, he enjoyed watching Chris Beard coach the Texas Tech men’s basketball team. He rarely skipped an Old Geezer breakfast or the Wednesday night poker game. He was a master storyteller and had countless rodeo and police stories.

He led a full life that was overflowing with love and happiness. Days before his death, when asked how he felt, he simply said “I feel loved.” He fulfilled his life’s mission and made the world a much better place.

Terrell is survived by his wife, Valarie; daughter, Amy and her husband Josh of Whitehouse, Tennessee; son, Cole and his wife, Leah, of Grandview, Texas; daughter, Bonnie, of Burleson, Texas; grandkids Avery, Eli and Ashton, Layne and Case, Mia and Ryan; sister, Nita Stephens of Wichita Falls; niece Andrea Brandt of Boyd; and several cousins as well as sister-in-law Sherry Dickerson of Stephenville who he loved and appreciated despite the fact she was a “Yankee.”

Terrell was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Bonnie; brother, David; son, Michael; and fishing son, Matt.

In keeping with his wish, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stephenville Masonic Lodge #267, 244 S. Columbia, Stephenville, Texas, 76401.

Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at Lacy Funeral Home located at 1380 N. Harbin Drive in Stephenville. His family is honoring his wishes for an informal and relaxed memorial with no graveside services.