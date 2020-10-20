Obituaries

Sept. 5, 1926 – Oct. 15, 2020

Helen Parks Hampton, 94, of Stephenville, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Stephenville.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Cowboy Church of Erath County with Brother Werth Mayes officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery.

Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Cowboy Church of Erath County.

Services are under direction of Stephenville Funeral Home.

Helen was born on Sept. 5, 1926, in Lingleville to George Harold and Leah Leatherwood Parks.

She married Johnnie Hampton on Dec. 1, 1945, in Stephenville. Johnnie preceded her in death on July 6, 1992.

Helen was a member of the Graham Street Church of Christ, and a life-long resident of Erath County. She managed Parkville Manufacturing Company for more than 18 years, and went to work at Erath County Dairy Sales, and was there until she retired at the age of 92.

She was the Matriarch of the Hampton family, and as her family described her, by saying, the world was a better place because Helen was here.

Helen is survived by her son, Ronnie and wife Rita Freels Hampton of Stephenville; daughter-in-law, Barbara Hampton of Stephenville; grandchildren, Angie Yates of Stephenville, Ron and wife Judy Hampton of Granbury, J. J. Hampton and husband Ricky Prince of Stephenville, Dan Hampton of Justin, and Lisa Hampton of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, Marty, Cole, Claire, Chloe, Callie, and Kason; brother, Jack Parks of Lingleville; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many, many friends.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Johnnie, Helen was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Wayne Hampton; grandsons, Row Hampton and Marty Paul Yates; sisters, Christine Parks Ferguson and LaVerne Parks Cardwell; and brothers, Harold Wayne Parks, and James Mac Parks.

