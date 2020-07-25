Maria (Mary) Gonzales, 82 of Ballinger died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Central Texas Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on Saturday, October 23, 1937 in San Angelo, Texas to Manuel and Santiaga (Orona) Medallin. Mary was a homemaker and a beautiful lady that was truly one of a kind.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Gonzales, Jr., and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Vancil and granddaughters Anna, Isabella, and Dixie; son Anthony Chavez and children Anthony Jr., Angelica, and Michelle; granddaughter, Michelle, and great grandchildren; Chris, Elijah, Jacobi, and Naveah. She is also survived by her special friend, Rachel Mitchell, who helped her and was her best friend.

Services will be held at a later date.