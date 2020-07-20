Billy "Bill" McMillan, Jr., 74, died July 16, 2020.

The family will host a visitation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Road, in Fort Worth. The family will host a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Kent McMillan, officiating. Arrangements are with Stevens Funeral Home.

He was born to Billy Sr. and Marthena McMillan on Oct. 18, 1945 in Coleman. He was a resident of Fort Worth for 53 years. He was a United States Air Force veteran, and a business owner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.

Survivors include his ex-wife, Sheila McMillan; two sons, Billy McMillan and Hoyt and wife McMillan; six grandchildren; two sisters, Fran Spradlin and Billie Irene Griffin; and three brothers, Kent, Gregory, and Bret McMillan.

Remembrances can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com.