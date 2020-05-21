GRANBURY - James “Hoss”, passed peacefully at home on May 20, 2020. His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Lacy Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020.
