Elvis Stone Sr. passed away in Friendswood, Texas on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 83 from natural causes.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Elvis Stone Jr. and wife, Sandy, of League City; his daughter, Traci Cooper and husband, Mark, of Houston; his grandchildren, Alison Petersen, Lesley Pineda, and Colin Cooper; and his great grandchildren, Landry and Ford Petersen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Clara Stone of Brownwood; three sisters, Winnie Mae, Christine, and Joyce; two brothers, Dorrell and Gene; and his wife of 64 years, Martha Jane Stone, who recently went to be with the Lord. They would have been married 65 years on June 10th.

Elvis was born on January 13, 1937, in Brady, Texas. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1954, and married Martha Jane Slaymaker in June of 1955.

Elvis worked for Safeway for a season, then joined the Army, where he served in Korea during peacetime from 1961-1964 with an honorable discharge. He was a sales representative for Garvey Lablematic for a season, and eventually established his own company, National Mar-Kit, Inc.

Elvis and Martha retired to Toledo Bend Lake in East Texas where he lived the Fisherman’s Dream! In 2015 they moved to Houston to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Elvis loved the Lord and cherished opportunities when he could share the Gospel with others. He was very witty and had a knack for playing with words and making jokes...quite the punster! He will be truly missed.

Elvis will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.