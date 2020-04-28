Oliver “Wendell” Ferguson Jr., age 76, passed away from colon cancer at home in Waxahachie, Texas, on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

He was born April 4, 1944, in Abilene, Texas, to Oliver Wendell Ferguson Sr. and Mary Irene Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Beth Pricer; mother, Mary Irene Ferguson; and father, Oliver Wendell Ferguson Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Paula; his children, Scott Ferguson, Leia Ferguson Patricia; and grandchildren, Cameron Ferguson, Brendon Ferguson and Alex Paxton. He is also survived by his sister, Becky Weyandt; brothers, James Ferguson and David Ferguson, as well as stepchildren, Kym Wilson, David Yoes, Mike Yoes, Barry Yoes, and Carol Ann Ferguson Pate, the mother of his children, and his cherished church family.

At the time of his passing he was the beloved pastor of Rockett Christian Church in Palmer (Rockett), Texas. He will be truly missed by his congregation.

Desiring to be of service to others, Wendell donated his body to UT Southwestern Medical School for the advancement of medical science through education and research. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date at the Rockett Christian Church.