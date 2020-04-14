GLEN ROSE - Lou Ann Wilson, 79, of Glen Rose, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. A celebration of life service is planned for a time to be announced in the near future.

Lou Ann was born on Feb. 4, 1941 in Quinlan, Texas to Leon and Vera Fletcher. She married Bobby Glenn Wilson on Aug. 8, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lou Ann is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Bobby Wilson, and sons: Glenn Wilson and wife Renee, Chad Wilson and wife Teresa. Lou Ann had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren that affectionately called her “Mudgie”.

Lou Ann was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.