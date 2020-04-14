STEPHENVILLE - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Christine Moore (née Brooks) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 14, 2020. She was 84 years old.

Jacquelyn was born Nov. 30, 1935 in Fort Worth, Texas to Theron and Fay Garrett Brooks. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Theron Edgar Brooks, III.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Seth Moore; daughter Valerie and husband John Krehmeier of Hamilton, Texas; daughter Dr. Brooke Moore and husband Kevin Glick of Quinter, Kansas; and son Alex Moore and wife Katrina of Slidell, Louisiana. She is also survived by grandchildren Will and Katherine Krehmeier; Kaitlin, Cambry and Avery Seth Prichard; and Joshua, Zachary and Matthew Moore, as well as two-great grandchildren, Luke and Levi Moore.

A brilliant woman, Jackie was salutatorian of her high school class, earning a four-year Borden Scholarship to Texas Tech University. While there, she was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, Mortar Board and Phi Kappa Phi, graduating with honors with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was an active member of Delta Gamma sorority, the rodeo club and served on the Supreme Court at Texas Tech.

After graduation, Jackie moved to Goppingen, Germany where she taught first grade for two years at the Army Dependent’s School. Her passion for traveling was sparked here, and she spent a lifetime exploring new places, trying new foods, learning new things, and sharing her experiences with her family and friends. While in Germany, she traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Middle East. When Jackie returned to the United States, she brought home a German-origin Volkswagen Beetle.

In 1962, she married Seth Thomas Moore, Jr., and they moved to Stephenville, Texas where Seth was manager of the Chamber of Commerce. They had dated throughout college, often attending sorority and fraternity dances. After a year of teaching in several rural schools, Jackie became a full-time homemaker and mother. She was very active in the Chamberlain Elementary PTA. At First Christian Church, she was a deaconess, in the choir, and a Sunday School teacher. She served as a Girl Scout leader. She helped organize Friends of the Library and was on the Museum board. Jackie was a life-long member of the Stephenville Study Club. While in Stephenville, she had a very close-knit group of friends who shared birthdays and Grandmother Showers.

In 1978, after her three children had started school, Jackie earned a master’s degree in education at Tarleton State University. She taught in more than 50 schools in the Erath county area for 13 years, supervising student teachers. Once her children were grown, Jackie continued to be involved in the community. One of her favorite activities was her investment club, Up Your Assets, and she often shared stock tips with her grandchildren. Jackie and Seth travelled extensively throughout Europe and enjoyed multiple cruises.

Jackie filled her life with art, music, and a life-long love of learning. Jackie loved to design homes and gardens, and with her husband, built more than eight unique homes, including a log cabin in Angel Fire, New Mexico. She painted oil landscapes of the Texas Hill Country and the mountains of New Mexico. She conducted extensive research to obtain a membership in the Daughters of the Texas Republic and the Daughters of the American Revolution, which culminated in her publication, Family Stories in 2014.

In her summer New Mexico home, she was an active participant in the annual Music of Angel Fire festival.

In one of her journals, Jackie left the following note: "My love for Seth, my three children and their spouses and those delightful grandchildren has grown and grown. I am so truly blessed to have you…each of you has graced my life beautifully."

A celebration of Jacquelyn's life will occur in a few months.