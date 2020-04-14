TOLAR - Dean G. Sprester, of Tolar, TX, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 77.

He was born on July 27, 1942 in Kane, Pa to Earl and Shirley Sprester. Dean graduated high school in Odessa, TX and lived there as a young man, where he still has family, before joining the Army in 1964. Dean lived outside of Tolar in Prairie Creek for over 44 years, was a retired handyman and a member of the Paluxy Baptist Church. He volunteered his time to the church while he was able and enjoyed being a part of the Hillbilly Nut Band with his church family. Dean passed quietly in his sleep after a long, valiant battle with cancer.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Shirley Sprester, his sister Sheila and his late wife Sandy.

Dean is survived by his wife Ruth, his daughter Chris Hyde, his brother Jeff Sprester and wife Nan, and several nieces and nephews. Dean was a caring, loving man and considered many as his adopted daughters and sons.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time.