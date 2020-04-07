David Poindexter, 68, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in San Angelo.

David was born Nov. 16, 1951, to Howard and Molly (Fowler) Poindexter in Long Beach, California. He married Ollie Poindexter who preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2008.

He worked for the Texas Mail Service for over 25 years. He was known as Dad, Gramps, Pops, Daddy, and Popie. His hobbies included repairing anything that was broken, (Jack of all trades), collecting, fishing, in his own words “doodling”; and best of all garage selling and galavanting. Gramps could always be depended on for anything. He loved spoiling his grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Ollie; and his parents, Howard and Molly Poindexter.

David is survived by his children, Tracy Medrano and husband Wayne, Brent and wife Salina, and Jaime Vance and husband Michael, all of San Angelo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zachary, Madison (Alex), Lance (Amanda), Caleb Brent, Dana (John), Megan, Devin, and David, as well as his great-grandsons Alexander, Aiden, Christian, and Kannon. David is also survived by his brothers, Wayne and Don; and sisters, Wanda and Kathy and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside was held for David at Miles Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8 with Dr. Jerry Roach presiding.

