Funeral services for Maria Elvira Suniga, 80, were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Comanche Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2 at the funeral home.

She passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1940, in Duval County to Manuel and Maria Justa (Saenz) Gonzalez. On April 10, 1957, she married Juan Rodriguez Suniga in Live Oak County

Survivors include four sons, John Suniga and wife Delma of Plainview, Carlos Suniga of Comanche, David Suniga of Comanche, and Jessie Suniga and wife Diana of Sour Lake; two daughters, Sylvia Suniga of Brownwood and Maria Estella Suniga of Comanche; sister, Inversida Suniga and husband Martin of Comanche; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Alicia Suniga and Maria Justa; two brothers, Manuel Gonzales and Expection “Chon” Gonzales; and four sisters, America Reyes, Palmira Pena, Sovida Trujillo, and Mirita Martinez.