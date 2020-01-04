Funeral services for Macario Herrera Sr., 72, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Comanche Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Comanche County. A Celebration of Life took place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at House of Prayer in Comanche.

He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in O’Donnell to Guadalupe and Dominga (Hernandez) Herrera. He was married Belinda Hojdea, who preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2019.

Survivors include his children: Albert Martinez and wife Sylvia, Laura Arreola and husband Miguel, Monica Chavama and husband Bernardo, Lucy Medrano and husband Roberto, Elisa Herrera and David Gonzales, Marcario Herrera Jr. and wife Ida, Isaac Herrera and wife Sarah, and Joshua Martinez and wife Christina; 32 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Arambula, Angie Campos and Cheyenne Herrera.

He was also preceded in death by sister, Irene Gonzalez; brothers, Johnny Herrera and Mayo Herrera; and parents, Guadalupe and Dominga Herrera.