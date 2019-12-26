A funeral service for Billy Jack Salas, Sr., 67, of Coleman, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman. Burial will follow at the Coleman City Cemetery. Recital of the Holy Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at the funeral home.

He died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Sept. 19, 1952 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Frank Salas and Maria Luisa Zendejas Salas. In 1968, he married Stella Rosalez. He later married Linda Acosta.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Salas of Coleman; his children, Alejandro Salas of Coleman, Catrina Salas of Coleman; Sergio Acosta of Coleman, Tina Salas of Coleman; Alejandra Salas of Abilene, B.J. Salas Jr., of Abilene; brother, Robert Salas and wife Rosa of Breckenridge; sisters, Mary Escobar and husband Pedro San Juan of Santa Anna, Evelyn Calvillo and husband Tony of Coleman; grandchildren, Ashland, Rene, Alexa, Payton, Phillip, Sienna, Sophia, Simon; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Frances Alvarado; seven brothers, Phillip Salas, Johnny Salas, Mack Salas, Pete Salas, Alex Salas, Richard Salas, and Charles Salas.