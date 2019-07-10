Doyle Dow Stidman, 62, of Lake Brownwood passed away in his home on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Private family services for Dow will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Dow was born on Feb. 11, 1957, to Doyle Stidman and Diana Geren in Freeport. He attended Brazoswood High School and Sam Houston State University. He owned his own business as a disc jockey; he had a passion for music and electronics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Diana Geren and Doyle Stidman; brother, Dwayne Stidman; half-brother, Michael Stidman; and his grandparents.

Dow is survived by his daughter, Michelle Soto and her husband Jacob; grandson, Slade McBride; half-sister, Cindie Moore; half-brother, William Stidman; aunt, Jo Carol Hebert; and cousins, Michael Hebert and Julia Hebert-Braud. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks his friends, Pam Claflin, LaDonna and Jesse Ruiz, and Eddie Stone.

Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.