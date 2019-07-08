STEPHENVILLE - Sandy Bills Steele, 69, a devoted Christian, wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, Nana, and beautiful friend to so many, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 6.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Graham Street Church of Christ with David Bearden officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

Sandy was born in Stephenville to the late Elton Francis and Natell Pruett Bills. She grew up on the Bills family dairy farm in Stephenville with her older brother, Dwain, and two sisters, Carolyn and Linda.

Sandy attended Stephenville public schools, graduating in the SHS class of 1968. During her senior year of high school, Sandy met a soldier on leave from Vietnam, Al Steele.

They courted through letters and video reels during his redeployment and married in Stephenville on April 4, 1969. They recently returned from celebrating their 50th anniversary in Hawaii.

Like her father and older brother before her, she attended Tarleton State University, receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics in 1972. Sandy’s education led to a career as a Licensed Dietician, first with Marlin Veteran’s Administration and then at the Mexia State School as Director of Food Services. They welcomed their first daughter, Stacie, in 1975 and their second daughter, Kristie in 1978. Sandy treasured both of their daughters and experienced great joy with each of them. She felt great pride for both in their accomplishments as successful businesswomen. Their love and support for each other continued to grow and bloom and will forever endure. Following retirement in 2005 and resettling back in Erath County, Sandy’s love and desire to serve began to fully shine upon the many families and individuals God placed in her path.

She first provided support to families through the Tarrant County Early Childhood Intervention (ECI). Then, as a Graham Street Church of Christ member, Sandy led the church’s Basic Needs Program.

Over the years, Sandy, along with her wonderful team, developed the Basic Needs Program into an invaluable community resource for an immeasurable number of individuals. Sandy was a wonderful ‘Nana’ to each of their grandchildren and great-granddaughter. One could sense a special bond and love between all of them that only Nana could provide.

Sandy lived her entire life loving, serving, and supporting her family, friends, and anyone blessed to have been placed along her path. Every day and in every situation, Sandy taught us what it meant to love all, serve all, and walk this world as Jesus did.

Though Sandy’s passing leaves all of us with a broken heart, she also leaves us many wonderful memories and an example of how to proceed down our individual paths. We will always love you and cherish our time we were blessed to have with you. May you now rest, Sandy, in a place prepared especially for you high on that mountain.

Sandy is survived her husband, Al; daughters, Stacie and husband, Shane of Rogers, Arkansas; Kristie and husband Jason Johnson of Keller; grandchildren, Kodi Lee Centers, Kalon Douglas Centers, and Kohl Trace Centers, Ty Hunter Johnson, Ellie Ana Reese Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Melody Centers; brother, Dwain and wife Karen Bills of Stephenville, sisters, Carolyn and husband Jimmie Green of Stephenville, and Linda and husband Billy Powell of Stephenville; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Steele family wishes expressions of sympathy are made in the form of donations to the Basic Needs Program at Graham Street Church of Christ or charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.stephenvillefh.com.