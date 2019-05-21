STEPHENVILLE – Services for James Donald Pack, 60, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at the Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Duffau Cemetery. The family will host a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

James was born in Dublin to the late Robert Joe and Ora Faye Pack. He was an adventure-loving child who cherished his upbringing and the time spent making memories with his four siblings.

He graduated from Huckabay ISD before settling down with his one true love, Gwen Pack. Through thick and thin they built a life together for themselves and their four daughters.

James remained a devoted and loyal husband until the day he passed. James was also a hardworking, dedicated employee for FMC Technologies for 35 years. He was a foundation to his family and a child of God all the days of his life.

James is survived by his children, Stacie Pack of Mineral Wells, Macie Pack of Huckabay, Katie Jo Nix and husband Lucas of Huckabay, Rebekah Pack of Dublin; grandchildren, Caleb Pack, Aurora Pack, and Zoey Adams; siblings, Vicki Irons, Sue Pack, Joel Pack and wife Debbie, Stephen Pack and wife, Gay Pack; nephews and nieces, Tim McQueary, Chrissy Dowell, Cheri Montez, Matthew Pack, Candi Holster, and Timber Morris.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Joe and Ora Faye Pack; and his soulmate, Gwendolyn Pack.