Bastrop County reported having 47 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, during the week ending on Oct. 5, according to the county’s emergency management office.

The cases represent a 38% increase in new infections compared to the number of new cases reported in the prior week. As of Wednesday, the county reported having 1,882 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

During the week ending on Oct. 5, 86 people infected with the virus recovered. As of Wednesday, 1,739 people were estimated to have recovered from the disease since the first case was reported in March.

One additional death due to the virus was reported last week, bringing the county’s death toll to 30, data shows.

Bastrop County’s fatality rate — the number of COVID-19 deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases — is 1.6%, which is lower than the statewide fatality rate of 2.07%.

As of Wednesday, the county reported having 113 active COVID-19 cases, a 25% decrease from a week earlier.

COVID-19 in schools

From Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, the Bastrop school district reported having only one new COVID-19 case — a student who had been attending in-person classes at Bastrop Middle School.

In total, there have been 24 cases reported across the Bastrop district since Aug. 18, including staff and students attending in-person classes and learning virtually. The district has 11,325 students, 57% of who are attending classes in-person.

The district updates its virus data on Mondays for the previous week.

The Smithville school district reported that 31 students and five employees were not allowed to attend school in-person due to having symptoms associated with COVID-19 or having had close contact with someone with a lab confirmed case during the week ending on Sept. 25, the latest data available for the district on its website.

It is not clear from the district’s self-reported data if any students or employees tested positive for the virus.

Since Sept. 1, the Smithville district has had 44 students and 13 employees not allowed to go to a campus due to having virus symptoms or close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, data show.

The Elgin district has reported no new COVID-19 cases among its students or staff in October. The district reported having three confirmed cases in September and three in August.