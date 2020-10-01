Using federal coronavirus relief funds that were disbursed by Travis County, Bee Cave has launched a small business grant program.

Through the CARES Act, federal funds were distributed to certain cities and counties with populations over 1 million residents. Based on its population, excluding Austin, Travis County received over $61 million. Austin was not included in the calculation because it received more than $170 million directly.

However, smaller cities in the county, including Bee Cave, Lakeway and West Lake Hills, were not eligible for individual funding based on their populations but have felt the economic downturn of the pandemic.

The city approved a contract with the county, which was one of the requirements to receive funding, Tuesday allowing it use a portion of its funds toward a small business assistance grant program.

In May,16 mayors of small cities petitioned the Commissioners Court for a share of more than $26 million of the county’s $61 million cut from the CARES Act to help their struggling economies.

Every city within the county (except Austin) was eligible to apply for funds, county officials said.

The Commissioners Court on June 2 approved a basic structure of $55 per person based on population, which is similar to state guidelines. Bee Cave was allocated just over $372,000.

Assistant City Manager Lindsey Oskoui said the city’s grant program is structured similarly to one the city’s economic development board had but is relaxed in some of the requirements needed for funding.

"We did relax a few of the requirements that were stumbling blocks for some businesses," she said, "mainly having to pay sales tax and the shortening the length of time the business would have been in operation."

To qualify, Oskoui said, the business would have to demonstrate a 25% loss in revenue for the first two quarters of 2020.

Businesses can receive up to $15,000 in funding from the city. At $15,000 a piece, city officials said up to 24 grants are up for grabs. The deadline to apply for a grant is Oct. 7. Funds are expected to be issued Oct. 26.

As of Tuesday, the city had received two applications, but neither had qualified. Oskoui said if the city does not receive applications for the program, the city plans to use the funding to offset costs it incurred for coronavirus-related expenses such as teleworking and purchasing videoconferencing system Zoom.