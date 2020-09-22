Tuesday forecast for Austin: Rain is expected across Central Texas during the day after Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the middle Texas coast Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

The storm landed near Port O’Connor around 10 p.m., forecasters said. Rain bands from the storm will continue to move through Central Texas on Tuesday, bringing a 70% chance of rain to the Austin area. Forecasters expect only up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

Skies will be cloudy with north winds blowing 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will peak at a high near 74 degrees.

Rain chances will decrease to 30% at night, forecasters said. Nighttime skies will be cloudy and temperatures will drop to a low around 69 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 89. Clear at night with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 89.