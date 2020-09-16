The Prosper Town Council’s regular meeting on Sept. 8 kicked off with two presentations.

The first was a proclamation given to members of the Shawnee Trail chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

Regent of the Shawnee Trail Chapter Patty Strawmyer and member Linda Stagner accepted the proclamation from Prosper Mayor Ray Smith.

The second presentation was that of a teamwork award to a Prosper Police Department corporal and two communications officers.

Through the combined efforts of Communications Officers Jackie Tyson and Natasha Renes, along with Cpl. Preston Robinson, the three were able to locate and save the life of a suicidal person on Aug. 21.

Police Chief Doug Kowalski, who gave the presentation, said, "The suicidal subject was in severe distress, highly intoxicated and in possession of a handgun."

Kowalski explained that Tyson was on the phone with the subject for over two hours while Renes was able to trace the ping of the individual’s cell phone through its service provider.

They were able to figure out the individual’s location, which allowed Robinson to successfully contact him.

"This was actually the second suicidal subject call that the team handled on this day at approximately the same time. They also worked two major vehicle accidents during the exact same time frame as this suicidal call," Kowalski said.

Robinson worked to ensure that he fulfilled his promise to see the situation through and lay eyes on the subject, Kowalski said, as well as reach out to the subject in the following days to make sure that he sought the medical help that he needed.

"This teamwork that was displayed by all these three individuals led to the subject being found alive and uninjured, and that is some outstanding work," Kowalski said.

After the presentations, the Town Council moved on to the meeting’s consent agenda.

Council Member Craig Andres had questions about Items 10 and 11, but all others were approved.

Regarding Item 10, Andres asked about the vetting and financial stability of Accelerated Critical Path, Inc., the company being used for the Prosper Trail/DNT intersection improvements project, as well as the overall vetting process and references used by the town.

Item 11 referred to modifying speed limits in the town, and Andres asked about the speed limit on Coleman around the high school, which is currently 45 mph.

After the questions, the council approved both items and moved on to the regular agenda.

Finance Director Betty Pamplin gave the presentations for all but Item 23, which included two discussions on Item 18, the proposed tax rate of $0.52 per $100, and Item 21, the proposed water and sewer utility rate structure.

Item 19 was a vote to adopt the 2020-2021 Annual Budget and Capital Improvement Program, and Item 20 concerned the 2020 property tax rate.

Both items required a record vote, meaning they must get at least 60 percent approval by the council to pass, which both items received.

Item 22 consisted of proposed fee changes to the sewer and water rates, which also passed.

The greatest discussion of the night came from Item 23. It concerned an amendment to the Wastewater Master Plan and was presented by Assistant Director of Engineering Services-Development Dan Heischman.

After some discussion about the new plan, the item was approved and the council recessed into executive session.

The meeting’s agenda packet can be downloaded at prospertx.gov/government/town-council/minutes-agendas-packets/