Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects.

• Drivers should expect various lane closures on Airport Boulevard in both directions for seal coat operations.

• There will be slow-moving herbicide operations along I-27 and I-40.

• Drivers should watch for left lane closures along I-27 and I-40 outside of town for cable barrier repair work.

• Crews will be replacing metal beam guard fence at the County Rd. 29 bridge on I-40 throughout the week.

• The Texas Department of Transportation also gave a specific update on construction at Whitaker Road, Lakeside Drive and Pullman Road.

• Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday and continuing through Wednesday, crews will move traffic to the new bridges on I-40 westbound. Motorists should expect delays and shifting traffic patterns.

• I-40 westbound traffic from the Pullman Road entrance ramp to Eastern Street will be reduced to one lane during this time. Eastbound traffic will also be reduced to one lane starting at 7 p.m. each night. Weather permitting, the traffic detour will be completed in time for Thursday’s morning commute. All traffic will be on the new westbound bridges with traffic opened to two lanes in each direction. This traffic configuration will remain in place until the conclusion of the project, which is expected in November 2021.

All listed projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work as well as other unexpected events.