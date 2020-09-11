On Aug. 23, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation ordering an emergency special election to be held in Texas State Senate District 30 on Tuesday, Sept. 29, for the purpose of electing a state senator to serve out the unexpired term of Pat Fallon.

Fallon submitted his resignation from his state Senate seat on Saturday, Aug. 22, not long after he was chosen to replace former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe as GOP nominee in Texas’ 4th Congressional District. According to the Texas Tribune, Fallon is likely to win the general election because the congressional district is overwhelmingly Republican.

"Fallon’s resignation letter allowed Gov. Abbott to call the special election the next day and use his executive power to fast-track it so that the seat is filled by the time the next legislative session begins in January," the Texas Tribune stated.

The winner of the special election will finish Fallon's term, which runs until January 2023.

Fallon, 52, was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and relocated to Denton, Texas, after earning his bachelor’s degree in government and international relations from the University of Notre Dame.

He has represented the 30th District in the Texas Senate since 2019, and currently lives in Prosper with his wife, Susan, and their two sons.

Early voting will begin Monday, Sept. 14, and will be held weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Erath County Courthouse.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Sept. 29, residents are allowed to cast their ballot from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at any of the following locations:

• Erath County Courthouse

• Texas Bank

• Dublin County Annex

• Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center

If an individual has previously requested an Annual Ballot, they will automatically receive a ballot for this election. If an individual wishes to request a ballot for this election, requests can be sent to:

Gwinda Jones, Erath County Clerk

100 W. Washington

Stephenville, TX 76401

254-965-1482

Ballot requests must be received by Sept. 18, and sample ballots will be posted at https://www.co.erath.tx.us/ as soon as they become available.