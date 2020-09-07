Labor Day will be the only day this week in which temperatures will reach past the 90-degree mark.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on Monday will reach a high of 93 degrees during the sunshine-filled day, with an overnight low of 75.

But Monday will be the last day this week in which Austin will enjoy unadulterated sun. Every following day this week will see rain chances of at least 30 percent, with temperatures hovering in the low to high 80s.

Rain chances will peak on Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of precipitation, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 .m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Wednesday: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 84.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 82 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 88 and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday: A high near 89 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.