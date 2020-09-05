Having to wait to play a week may have been just the incentive the Canyon Eagles needed Friday night.

The Eagles had one of their most prolific offensive games in school history in their season opener at Burkburnett. Canyon piled up 666 total yards of offense and scored at will, rolling to a 71-28 victory.

Following an open week thanks to the scheduled season opener against Canyon ISD rival Randall which was wiped out due to UIL rescheduling thanks to COVID-19, the Eagles (1-0) seemed to take some frustration out on Burkburnett (0-2). They had an especially potent ground game, running for 443 yards while averaging close to 10 yards a carry.

The Eagles had two 100-yard rushers, as Brody Cook had 164 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Elijah Smotherman had 105 yards and a pair of scores on only seven carries.

Canyon was also productive throwing the ball. Quarterback Jay DeFoor, who missed the last five games last season with a foot injury, competed 15-of-23 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Dumas 38, Lubbock Estacado 13

The Dumas Demons continued to be unbeatable in the regular season, as they went on the road and thumped Lubbock Estacado 38-13 for their 19th consecutive regular season victory.

Spencer Williams was the key to a big play offense for the Demons, completing 9-of-16 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Williams also ran for a touchdown.

Juan Romero had four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown for Dumas.

Class 3A

Hale Center 24, Highland Park 0

Hale Center 8 8 0 8 - 24

Highland Park 0 0 0 0 - 0

Pampa 7 14 0 7 - 28

Dalhart 0 6 0 0 - 6

P - Hunter Dyer 13 pass from Jack Studebaker (Erick Hernandez kick)

D - Xaviar Hammett 1 run Landyn Hack (kick failed)

P - Kickoff return for score (Hernandez kick)

P - Cornelius Landers 6 pass from Studebaker (Hernandez kick)

P - Dyer 11 pass from Studebaker (Hernandez kick)

Pampa Dalhart

FIrst Downs 17 14

Rushing 72 107

Passing 228 167

Total yards 300 274

C-A-I 32-50-0 16-34-0

Punts-Yards NA 6-30.7

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Class 2A

Panhandle 14 28 21 6 - 69

Gruver 6 0 0 0 - 6

G - Jefferson Weaver 20 blocked punt return (pass failed)

P - Zion Mercer 22 pass from Landyn Hack (kick failed)

P - Jayce Edwards 50 interception return (Luke Battle run)

P - Edwards 95 run (Edwards kick)

P - Zach Wood 51 pass from Hack (Edwards kick)

P - Battle 18 run (Edwards kick)

P - Mercer 85 punt return (Edwards kick)

P - Casen Jones 56 run (Edwards kick)

P - Battle 33 run (Edwards kick)

P - Mercer 75 pass from Hack (Edwards kick)

P - Caden Rocha 4 run (kick failed)

Panhandle Gruver

FIrst Downs 19 5

Rushing 380 26

Passing 205 36

Total yards 585 62

C-A-I 6-12-0 3-13-1

Punts-Yards 3-25.0 7-39.4

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Penalties-Yards 10-115 1-5

Sunray 0 14 19 8 - 41

Hooker, Okla. 6 0 0 0 - 6

H - Cole Fisher 80 pass from Gavyan Parker (run failed)

S - Tate Debord 89 run (Jorge Hermosillo kick)

S - Debord 15 run (Hermosillo kick)

S - Paul Ortiz 35 fumble return (run failed)

S - Samule Mendoza 29 pass from Debord (run failed)

S - Hermosillo 29 pass from Debord (Hermosillo kick)

S - Safety

S - Debord 70 run (kick failed)

Sunray Hooker

FIrst Downs 15 5

Rushing 299 -71

Passing 134 186

Total yards 433 115

C-A-I 10-24-1 13-29-2

Punts-Yards 3-45.0 6-24.0

Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-2

Penalties-Yards 6-65 9-77