Van Alstyne will begin spraying for adult mosquitoes on Sept. 8.

The city has contracted with Noble Resources Pest Control to begin ground fog efforts at 9 p.m. that night.

The process will likely continue for several hours as they work to cover the entire city.

Noble Resources will use chemicals that have been approved by all appropriate federal and state regulatory agencies. Those used in Van Alstyne are adulticides intended to specifically target adult mosquito populations.

In an effort to minimize exposure to both people and the environment, they will be administered by vehicle-mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) foggers.

Those seeking additional information on the spraying program are advised to call 903-482-5426.